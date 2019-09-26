Labour court blocks planned banking strike; says it’s ‘unprotected’

By Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – The Labour Court of South Africa blocked a planned strike by banking workers on Friday, ruling that labour unions failed to comply with rules allowing demonstrations.

Workers who do strike will have no protection under the Labour Relations Act, Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker said in her ruling in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The demonstrations were aimed at lenders that have consulted staff over job cuts in recent months. Some South African banks, such as Standard Bank Group and Absa Group, have reduced branch networks and reorganised other units as they digitise their operations. The companies are also seeking ways to lower costs as they contend with slow economic growth.