How South Africa compares against Emerging Market peers – survey

By Yumi Teso, Marcus Wong and Selcuk Gokoluk

(Bloomberg) – The hunt for yield is still on in emerging markets. And as that plays out, expect Asia to outperform.

Those are the main findings of Bloomberg’s quarterly survey of 54 global investors, strategists and traders on their outlook for developing-nation assets.

The trade dispute between the US and China remains a key concern, with new round of negotiation due this week. But looser monetary policy among major central banks will still push investors toward riskier assets over the rest of the year, according to the survey. Stocks and bonds in Asia have the brightest prospects, while the Brazilian real and Russian ruble were the top picks for currencies. Argentina was the least-favoured nation for all asset classes.

“The direction of global growth is pointing downward and that’s a negative for risk assets,” said Satoru Matsumoto, a Tokyo-based fund manager at Asset Management One Co., which oversees about $500 billion. “But we all have to find higher yields somewhere.”