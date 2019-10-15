Sasol results due 28 October as JSE listing under threat

Sasol shareholders are referred to the Company’s announcements on 16 August 2019 and 6 September 2019 regarding the delay in the release of Sasol’s annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (2019 financial results) and related year-end publications to allow for the completion of the independent review commissioned by the Sasol board of directors (the Board) in May 2019 (the Board Review).

Board Review

The report from the Board Review is complete and the Board will now consider the findings and determine any appropriate steps arising from these. The Board will make an announcement on these matters in due course.

Release of 2019 financial results and related year-end publications

The Company will release its 2019 financial results as well as its 2019 annual financial statements and other related year-end publications on Monday, 28 October 2019. The JSE has been informed of Sasol’s intention to release its 2019 financial results on 28 October 2019. Later today, the JSE will release an announcement, as it is obliged to do in terms of para 3.17(b) of its listings requirements, informing Sasol shareholders that the Company has not released its 2019 provisional financial results and annual financial statements in accordance with the JSE listings requirements and cautioning that Sasol’s listing on the JSE is under threat of suspension and possible removal. An annotation to that effect will also be made on the JSE trading system, which will be removed as soon as Sasol’s 2019 financial results and annual financial statements are released.

Annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Sasol will be held at 10:00 on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 at The Forum, The Campus, Wanderers Building, 57 Sloane Street, Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa, to transact the business stated in the notice of annual general meeting (AGM notice). The AGM notice, incorporating a summary of the 2019 annual financial statements will be published on the Sasol website and distributed to Sasol shareholders by 29 October 2019