Billionaire Johann Rupert’s firms spinning off stakes in FirstRand – any takers?

By Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – Africa’s biggest bank by market value just became a possible takeover target – at a time when potential buyers are scarce.

Billionaire Johann Rupert’s Remgro and RMH are spinning off their stakes in Johannesburg-based FirstRand to achieve better value for their investment in the banking group. Unbundling FirstRand means it no longer has a dominant holder and its securities are easier to trade.

“If you think of the size of FirstRand, for an international banking company to come in and spend that much money in South Africa is probably unfeasible at the moment,” said Adrian Cloete, a portfolio manager at PSG Wealth in Cape Town. A buyer would also need to overcome antitrust obstacles and international capital requirements have made it harder for banks to hold investments abroad.

A buyout would also be a tough sell to investors after nine years of plundering under former President Jacob Zuma’s administration. Now, the state is in a debt trap, taxes have been raised, consumers are struggling and the economy hasn’t expanded more than 2% annually since 2013.

Rewind to 2004 and the picture was very different. Bids for South African banks were lining up, the economy was headed for its fastest growth rate in almost a decade, and the government was posting surpluses and cutting taxes.

There are other factors at play too. European lenders are focusing more on their home markets, with the likes of Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale shrinking their investment banks. Depressed share prices are also dissuading companies such as Italy’s UniCredit from participating in consolidation.

The global financial crisis knocked deals, with HSBC Holdings in 2010 ending talks with Nedbank Group; since spun out of insurer Old Mutual. Two years prior, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China bought 20% of Standard Bank Group in what was then the biggest overseas purchase yet by a Chinese firm. In 2005, Barclays beat Standard Chartered for Absa Group, only to surrender control in 2017.