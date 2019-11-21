Costly SAA strike much more than just over pay

By Mike Cohen

(Bloomberg) – When the pay strike at South African Airways is eventually settled, the quantum of the increases awarded to workers will only partly determine who wins and who loses.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which represent more than 3,000 staff at SAA, have indicated they’d consider 6.5% raises, not far off the state-owned carrier’s last official offer of 5.9%. A bigger sticking point is whether SAA buckles to union demands and freezes plans to cut 944 posts.

Any settlement that is contingent on a guarantee of job security would be a major setback to SAA’s plans to turn itself around after seven consecutive years of losses and wean itself off the government bailouts that have enabled it to continue operating. Yet a climb-down by the unions would weaken them politically and strengthen the government’s hand as it seeks to reduce its other personnel costs.

The strike, which began on November 15, has forced SAA to cancel numerous flights and is costing the flag carrier more than R50m ($3.4m) a day.

The government has signaled it won’t cave in to the unions’ demands: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees SAA, has said no more money will be made available to the airline and that saving it will require all parties to make sacrifices. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has said SAA can never be turned around and has called for it to be shut down or sold.