SAA financial crisis deepens as flights cancelled – Flight Centre

By Paul Vecchiatto and Mike Cohen

(Bloomberg) – The financial crisis at South African Airways deepened Tuesday with one of the nation’s largest travel agencies announcing that the airline had canceled several domestic and international flights.

The rand extended a decline after the news, weakening as much as 0.6% to 14.5914 per dollar, the weakest level in more than month.

Travel Advisory

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights. We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert. pic.twitter.com/hAW8NN8FsY — FlightCentreZA (@FlightCentreRSA) January 20, 2020

The national carrier, which was placed into bankruptcy protection last month, is waiting for the government to fulfil a pledge to provide it with a R2bn ($138m) financial lifeline that will enable it to keep flying. The Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees SAA, said work is still under way to raise the money.

SAA offers flights to more than 30 domestic and international destinations. It has posted losses since 2012 as it grapples with the high operating costs of an ageing, inefficient jet fleet and a bloated workforce — as well as high taxes, political interference and corruption scandals.

While SAA’s Johannesburg base is a major international destination, its position at the southern end of the continent means it lacks the potential to become a major hub. The scope for profitable regional flights is limited by the relative poverty of neighbouring nations.

Efforts to establish a wider African business have had limited success as global giants including Dubai-based Emirates Airline and Turkish Airlines add dozens of sub-Saharan destinations and Ethiopian Airlines, the continent’s biggest carrier, turns Addis Ababa into a major hub.