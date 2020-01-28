Billionaire Patrice Motsepe says sorry over ‘Africa loves Trump’ slip

By Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe apologised for telling US President Donald Trump that Africa loves him, but warned the growing perception that the continent is anti-America may hamper investment.

Motsepe’s remarks to Trump at a business dinner during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week sparked a debate among his countrymen who questioned his right to speak on behalf of the continent.

“I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise,” Motsepe, the country’s only black billionaire and a brother-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.”

The American leader has not always endeared himself to the continent. Two years ago, he was reported to have referred to African nations as “shithole countries”.