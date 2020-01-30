SAA on borrowed time before real storm hits

By John Bowker and Paul Vecchiatto

(Bloomberg) – South African Airways finally secured the funding it needs to keep flying for at least a few more months, yet there’s still a long way to go before the state carrier can claim to be stable.

The loss-making airline was put into a local form of bankruptcy protection late last year and its administrators have little more than a month left to come up with a workable plan to turn it around. They’ve said securing an equity partner for SAA is at the heart of their rescue strategy – an option that’s been talked about for years but never materialised and is unlikely to do so soon.

SAA probably has enough cash to keep operating for as long as eight months after the Development Bank of Southern Africa stepped in with a R3.5bn ($240m) injection, according to Joachim Vermooten, an independent aviation consultant. The carrier is running at a loss of about R500m a month and the situation may deteriorate as it scraps flights and reduces ticket prices to attract wary customers, he said.

“I think it would not be possible to get an equity partner in until SAA demonstrates a turnaround and level of profitability to enable a reasonable return,” he said on Wednesday. “I cannot foresee this soon.”