Black Friday stole Christmas from SA retailers
By Prinesha Naidoo
(Bloomberg) – South African retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as general dealers’ trade dropped.
Key insights:
- The drop in sales adds to negative economic data for the fourth quarter after factory output plunged in December and the unemployment rate remained at an 11-year high. Utility Eskom implemented the deepest power cuts yet at the end of 2019 and that weighed on economic activity.
- Sales were 3.1% lower than in November when Black Friday trade boosted business and many consumers front-loaded their usual festive-season shopping.
