Table: The best-paid IT jobs available in SA, and what you need to land them

From MyBroadBand

Recruitment firm Michael Page recently published its latest salary guide, detailing the average salaries for IT professionals in South Africa.

The firm said it has noted a decline in demand across most local industries, with businesses looking for a way to increase productivity while cutting costs.

“Therefore, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, digital and in broader terms, technology is playing a bigger role in achieving the above-mentioned goals,” the firm said.

According to Michael Page’s survey data, 46% of job seekers in South Africa are not optimistic about the local job market and economy.

This is consistent with reports of skilled young professionals leaving South Africa in favour of better salaries and lives overseas.

Becoming a top earner

Michael Page’s data for its salary benchmark is derived from its proprietary database, capturing job advertisements and placements throughout 2019.

It is also supplemented with data and insights from other studies such as quarterly job market surveys and insights from interactions with clients and candidates.

We used this data to rank the top 20 positions with the biggest salaries at South Africa’s multinational IT corporations.

Using a number of sources from around the web – including job postings, university websites, and career guidance pages – we then looked at the qualifications and experience typically required for each of these positions.

These requirements are an approximation and may not apply to all openings for the listed positions, but they provide a good idea of what is conventionally expected of professionals in these roles.

It is important to note that personal ability and other attributes unrelated to experience and education also play a significant part in the appointment of applicants to many of these positions.

Qualifications and experience

Below are the positions with the biggest IT salaries in South Africa – including the qualifications and experience commonly needed to reach them.

In addition to the qualifications recommended by others or listed on job postings, valued additional qualifications for many of these positions include an MBA, postgraduate certificate in business management, and Honours or Masters IT-related degrees.

Best-paying degrees

BusinessTech recently reported that the best-paying degrees in South Africa include Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Accounting, and Bachelor of Science qualifications.

The Bachelor of Science category includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, which is required for many of the positions outlined above.

According to data from PayScale, average salaries for professionals with Engineering and Science (including Computer Science) degrees rank among the highest in South Africa.

PayScale’s data is largely comprised of early to mid-level career submissions, which account for 65% to 70% of the data shown.

Entry-level and late-career submissions account for under 5%, each, with the balance being those who are well-experienced in their fields.

This accounts for the relatively low averages in the salaries, as there are wide salary ranges where an entry-level worker in tech support would draw a much smaller salary than the multi-million rand pay of a tech CEO.

According to the report, the average salary for Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Science graduates were as follows: