Covid-19 update: 274 confirmed cases – 76% have history of travel

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to monitor Covid-19 trends and transmission rates. The NICD, as of 22 March 2020, confirms 34 new additional cases that have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 274. Of the 274 cases, 208 (76%) have a history of travel from an area where Covid-19 is circulating. The majority of those without international travel history have had recent contact with persons who have travelled internationally.

The Eastern Cape Province has recorded its second case. The majority of the new cases were reported in the Western Cape Province, 14, totalling 88 cases to date. Of the new cases, the total provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape Province

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

Free State Province

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

A 26-year-old male with pending travel history

Gauteng Province

A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai

A 49-year-old male with no international travel history

A 28-year-old female with no international travel history

A 24-year-old male with no international travel history

A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius

A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal Province

A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

A 47-year-old male who travelled to France

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria

A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria

A 44-year-old male with no international travel history

A 55-year-old male with pending travel history

A 68-year-old male who travelled to Austria

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

A 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Mpumalanga Province

A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands

Western Cape Province

A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

A 33-year-old female with no international travel history

A 24-year-old female with no international travel history

A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 57-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

A 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

A 62-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland

A 30-year-old male with no international travel history

A 71-year-old male who travelled to Portugal

A 47-year-old female with no international travel history

A 57-year-old male with no international travel history

A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy

A 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Contact tracing of all cases that the patients may have come into contact with is underway.