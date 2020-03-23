Rand eyes R18/$ as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in emerging markets

The Covid-19 pandemic effects continue to drive total risk aversion in all markets. US equities closed down again on Friday and US futures hit “limit down” again this morning. Markets are on the back foot this morning due to the failure of the Trump administration’s $2 trillion fiscal stimulus package to get Senate approval last night. Chinese stocks are down while Japan’s Nikkei is 2.73% higher. The dollar is trading weaker at 1.0745 against the euro, 1.1670 against the pound and 109.90 against the yen as markets await the stimulus package to pass through the Senate and the likelihood of a US recession. The rand is weaker this morning as EM currencies get sold off again. The rand is trading at 17.7500 after having opened at 17.5375 earlier. The ruble and peso are being further hit in the lower oil price which is at $26.05 this morning. Gold is largely unchanged at $1,495.00. – TreasuryONE.

By Paul Wallace

(Bloomberg) – Friday’s calm in emerging markets proved fleeting as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Europe and the US over the weekend.

Investors in developing-nation assets are still hoping for further monetary and fiscal stimulus measures from governments across the globe this week. But even that might not be enough to boost markets reeling from their fastest collapse in more than a generation.

“There is increased bearishness among many we speak to,” Charles Robertson, Renaissance Capital’s London-based chief economist, said. “Proof the virus is being brought under control is needed before investors can begin to focus on the economic fallout from the lockdowns. A slowdown in Italy’s cases might help, but US markets are unlikely to stabilise when active cases are rising by nearly 40% a day. We think we need to see at least half that figure.”

It’s time for the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Group-of-Seven nations and China to offer “significant support” to emerging markets, he said.

Emerging-market stocks slumped almost 10% last week and fell another 4.1% in early trading on Monday. A look at forward price-to-earnings ratios suggests a lot worse to come. Based on estimates for the next 12 months, the ratio for MSCI’s gauge of emerging equities has slipped from an almost 10-year high of 13.1 times earnings in January to 10.2. During the 2008 global financial crisis, it plunged below six.

The currency rout has also continued. Indonesia’s rupiah sold off heavily in Asia trading to head toward a record low. The Mexican peso remains at an all-time-low, having fallen more than 10% against the rampant dollar since March 13. The Russian ruble depreciated almost as much last week as Brent oil prices collapsed to barely $25 a barrel. Even oil importers weren’t spared – South Africa’s rand weakened to an historic low on a closing basis.

Here’s what to watch for this week: