US jobless claims quadruple on previous record to massive 3.2m amid virus fallout

US weekly jobless claims rose to a massive 3.3 million, with nothing close to this ever occurring in the past. Expect a big increase in the US unemployment rate, with the debate focusing on “will this be sustained?”.

By Kevin Lings*

US weekly jobless claims rose to a massive 3.282 million. This compares with 282,000 new claims last week and a market expectation for an increase of 1.7 million. The weekly jobless claims are seasonally adjusted. If you ignore the seasonal adjustment then the actual weekly increase was 2.9 million, which is still massive. Within the historical data series (see chart attached) there is nothing that comes close to matching this magnitude of increase.

Besides the shock of the data, it is impressive that the US unemployment system could cope with an increase of 3 million applications in just one week. It also suggests that next week there will be another large increase, as some of the backlog in claims is dealt with.

In general, there is a very good relationship between weekly jobless claims and the monthly change in non-farm payrolls. Historically, a weekly jobless claims number above 400 ,000 a week would be a clear signal that the number of people employed is declining. In other words, a rise of 3.2 million claims points to a very significant deterioration in the US unemployment rate – possible to around 6% to 7% based just on these weekly claims.

Some analysts assume that employment is a lagging economic indicator, however, gains/losses in employment tell you a great deal about future growth in income and spending. (US weekly jobless claims are one of the ten indicators used to compile the Conference Board’s US leading economic indicator).

Kevin Lings is chief economists at Stanlib.