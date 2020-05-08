Silver lining amid Covid-19 gloom for frustrated tenants and new property owners

The opening of the Deeds Office under level 4 will not only bring much-needed financial respite for distressed home sellers, but new regulations published on Thursday night will also allow buyers to somewhat get on with their lives. Under the Disaster Management Regulations home buyers and tenants who signed purchase and lease agreements before or during the lockdown can move house from now to 7 June. – Editor

Permit to relocate – some tenants and home owners can move

By Michelle Dickens*

The Disaster Management Regulations have just been released (last night) on the Government website, which specifically allows some tenants and new home owners to move house in limited circumstances.

Once off movement for tenants and home owners is allowed:

If a new lease agreement was entered into before or during lockdown* i.e., before 30 April 2020;

If the transfer of immovable property occurred before the lockdown* period i.e., before 27 March 2020.

These tenants and home owners can move to their new place of residence between 7 May and 7 June 2020.

The transportation of household furniture and effects is permitted for the purpose of relocation.

You will need this permit to travel to another province, metropolitan area or district for the purpose of relocation.

During the move the person should have:

A copy of the permit signed by a SAPS Station Commander or a person designated by him or her.

In his or her possession the relevant lease agreement indicating the date of expiry of the old lease and date of commencement of the new lease, or the transfer documents attesting to the change in place of residence or change of ownership of property.

Read here the directions on once-off movement for relocation.

*Lockdown is defined in the Disaster Management Regulations to mean the period between 23H59 on 26 March, until 23H59 on 30 April 2020

Michelle Dickens is the MD of TPN Credit Bureau.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)