Shouldn’t the Deeds Office be an essential service?
Uncertainty, frustration, anxiety, money fears are but a few words describing the affect the nationwide lockdown is having on the wellbeing of all South Africans. But the government was very clear in its reasoning for a nationwide lockdown – to curb the spread of Covid-19 to save lives. In this mailbox financial journalist David Williams argues that he is “stuck at a considerable cost in money and anxiety”, because of the closure of the Deeds Office, a service he sees as “priority in unlocking the activity in the entire property sector”. But is it that simple? Not according to Conveyancers Andrew Murray and Robert Krautkrämer of Miltons Matsemela Inc. The pair argues that the Deeds Office doesn’t function in isolation. And while from a purely financial survival point of view they would welcome the re-opening of the property sector, they say the hard and cold truth is a re-opening will simply undo all that has been achieved through lockdown. – Editor
One notices something if it affects you. I have sold my house and at the last minute, just before lodging and registration (i.e. sale completed, all papers approved), the lockdown was imposed. There must be thousands of people like me, including those moving to different jobs and cities – whose whole lives have been put on hold indefinitely. You know what it’s like to move – bad enough at the best of times.
