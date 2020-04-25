Shouldn’t the Deeds Office be an essential service?

One notices something if it affects you. I have sold my house and at the last minute, just before lodging and registration (i.e. sale completed, all papers approved), the lockdown was imposed. There must be thousands of people like me, including those moving to different jobs and cities – whose whole lives have been put on hold indefinitely. You know what it’s like to move – bad enough at the best of times.

So I am stuck, frozen, at a considerable cost in money and anxiety. Not just residential – a friend of mine is a property owner/developer and he has a major sale of a building that is on hold – again at huge cost in money, uncertainty etc. and maybe the survival of his business. The problem? The Deeds Office.

Everything in a property transaction can be done in one-on-one actions or back offices, easy to practise distancing, attorneys and clients being sensible, and the same should apply to the Deeds Office – so why the freeze? Surely this is a priority in unlocking the activity in an entire sector?

Would be good to hear the justification for keeping the Deeds Office closed.