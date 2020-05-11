Covid-19 can be double-edged sword for virus point man Zweli Mkhize’s political aspirations

By Mike Cohen and Paul Vecchiatto

(Bloomberg) – South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has won such praise for his handling of the coronavirus crisis that he’s being touted as a possible successor to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Advised by a panel of top scientists, Mkhize has crisscrossed the country assessing the health system’s ability to cope with an anticipated surge in cases. A medical doctor, he’s made scores of television appearances to educate the public about the disease. Alongside Ramaphosa, he’s been a driving force behind one of the world’s strictest lockdowns that’s helped limit infection-related fatalities to 186 since the first case was detected two months ago.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Mkhize as South Africa’s next president,” said Xolani Dube, an analyst at the Xubera Institute for Research and Development in the eastern port city of Durban. “Covid came as a golden opportunity for him to shine. Everyone knows him now.”

The elevation in Mkhize’s political standing mirrors that of other politicians credited with leading effective responses to the pandemic. His German counterpart, Jens Spahn, who’s made no secret of his ambitions to one day become chancellor, is riding a wave of popularity, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has hit a record high for any democratically elected leader of the Asian nation at the same point in their term in office.

Prior to becoming health minister, Mkhize served as treasurer-general of the ruling African National Congress and premier of KwaZulu-Natal. He retains strong support in the province, which has the biggest contingent of party members, and plays a key role in the ANC’s internal elections.