Tito Mboweni not budging on printing money to plug deficit on way to wartime levels

By Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – Faced with a budget deficit that’s likely to reach wartime levels, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is rebuffing suggestions that the central bank help plug the hole.

South Africa’s budget shortfall is forecast to exceed 10% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year through March 2021 as restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus weigh on economic activity and sap tax revenue. The largest gap on record was 11.6% of GDP in 1914, followed by 10.4% in 1940.