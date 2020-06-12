The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
End of an era for 91-year-old Edgars as it owes local and foreign creditors billions
By Vernon Wessels
(Bloomberg) – Goldman Sachs Group and hedge fund Apollo Global Asset Management are among secured creditors with claims of R3.73bn ($218m) against Edcon Holdings, the failed South African retailer.
Administrators of the Johannesburg-based company are seeking buyers for Edcon chains Edgars and Jet as well as its loyalty program, Thank U.
The 91-year-old retailer collapsed after a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus halted almost all business. That caused the already struggling company to burn through cash, resulting in it being placed in a local form of bankruptcy protection at the end of April.
The company’s failure comes more than a year after lenders and landlords agreed to a restructuring of Edcon’s debt in the wake of a leveraged buyout by Bain Capital Private Equity in 2007 that turned sour.
AlbaCore Capital, a firm focusing on credit and private debt, is also among creditors on a list published by Edcon’s business-rescue practitioners on June 8. Here is a list of the biggest creditors:
|Creditor
|Claim Amount
|Unemployment Insurance Fund (via PIC)
|R889m
|Apollo
|R834m
|AlbaCore
|R496m
|Standard Bank
|R380m
|Absa
|R311m
|Goldman Sachs Lending Partners
|R174m
|Investec
|R157m
|FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank
|R129m
|Standard Chartered
|R100m
|Deutsche Bank’s London branch
|R84m
|Growthpoint Properties
|R35m
|AustralianSuper
|R34m
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.