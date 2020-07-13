Zindzi Mandela has died

By Thulasizwe Sithole

Tributes are pouring in for Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who has died aged 59, reports Associated Press.

South African Broadcasting Corporation reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning. She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015, says AP.

“The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time,” it says.

The news of her death has been reported across the globe – from The Washington Post to Scotland’s The Sun.

You were fearless in tackling real issues. Your history and your life will not be forgotten. Rest in peace daughter of giants, #ZindziMandela. #RIPZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/ytTVtbnuhE — Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 13, 2020

Rest in Power, Queen Zindzi Mandela. Defending the legacy of parents whilst pathing your own is not an easy task. A lot was stolen. Your name is power, boldness, grace truth and love. You will not be erased. Rest easy ma 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gz6RQDWroo — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) July 13, 2020

From The Presidency:

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of South Africa’s former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Her Excellency Ms Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela.

Ambassador Mandela passed away in the early hours of today, 13 July 2020, in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59.

She had been posted to Denmark in 2015 and had been designated to become South Africa’s Head of Mission in Monrovia, Liberia.

The President offers his sincere condolences to the Ambassador’s immediate family, the Mandela family at large, friends of the late Ambassador, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The President’s condolences are extended also to the late Ambassador’s colleagues in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the diplomatic community in South Africa and Denmark.

Ambassador Mandela was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela.

She was raised in Soweto and educated South Africa and Swaziland.

Zindzi Mandela spent many years involved in the liberation struggle and embraced roles in the arts, philanthropy and business.

In her political career she served as Deputy President of the Soweto Youth Congress, was a member of the Release Mandela Campaign, and was an underground operative of Umkhonto weSizwe.

President Ramaphosa said: “I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela.

“Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom.

“After our liberation she became an icon of the task we began of transforming our society and stepping into spaces and opportunities that had been denied to generations of South Africans.

“Her spirit joins Tata Madiba and Mama Winnie in a reunion of leaders to whom we owe our freedom.”

