Another dodgy Eskom contract uncovered, blamed for power cuts

Danie Odendaal, an Eskom general manager, was found in an internal probe to have signed off on a technical review used in the tender won by Rula, where his brother Roelf is a shareholder and managing director, a person familiar with the findings said. Danie Odendaal had declared a conflict and shouldn’t have participated in the decision, the person said. Danie Odendaalcouldn’t be reached for comment.

“Danie Odendaal remains suspended and will be going through a disciplinary process,” Eskom said. “The details are matters between employer and employee.”

The delay was worsened after Rula said the drawings for the project were its intellectual property, forcing the new contractor, Wilson-Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd., to redo the design. Eskom also said Rula breached the water-use license by building a site office on a wetland.

Roelf Odendaal rejected Eskom’s explanations, saying his brother played no role. The delays were “caused by a lack of decisionmaking” by Eskom, he said.

Camden is scheduled to reopen in September, according to Eskom.