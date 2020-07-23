The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA retail sales plunge by more than half of usual numbers
Statistics South Africa media statement:
Key findings: P6242.1 – Retail trade sales, May 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown regulations since 27 March 2020 have had an extensive impact on economic activity. Measured in real terms (constant 2015 prices), retail trade sales decreased by 12,0% year-on-year in May 2020. The largest negative annual growth rates were recorded for:
- all ‘other’ retailers (-55,5%);
- retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (-30,1%); and
- retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (-29,1%).
The main contributors to the 12,0% decrease were:
- all ‘other’ retailers (contributing -6,5 percentage points);
- retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (contributing -2,2 percentage points); and
- general dealers (contributing -2,1 percentage points).
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 74,2% in May 2020 compared with April 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -50,7% in April 2020 and 6,7% in March 2020. In the three months ended May 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 18,9% compared with the previous three months.
Retail trade sales decreased by 19,5% in the three months ended May 2020 compared with the three months ended May 2019. The main contributors to this decrease were:
- retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-36,9% and contributing -6,4 percentage points); and
- all ‘other’ retailers (-49,6% and contributing -6,1 percentage points).
