Abel Tau, Tshwane mayor, joins Herman Mashaba’s new party

Media statement by Herman Mashaba:

I am pleased to announce that Tshwane Cllr Abel Tau, is the latest South African to join our new party.

Born and raised in Soshanguve, Abel has a distinguished record of community service serving as the Tshwane MMC of Utility Services, the Acting Mayor of Tshwane and the DA Regional Chairperson.

Prior to entering politics, Abel was a qualified Electrical Diesel Fitter for Transnet, and joined politics after witnessing the dire state of affairs in our State-Owned Entities. He also holds a Diploma in Operations Management.

When I announced the formation of our new party, I made a few things clear. We do not want to be a home for politicians who have failed our residents, and any politician joining us would need to pass through the proverbial eye of the needle. It is my view that Abel passes both of these tests with flying colours.

What is clear is that Abel does not seek positions within the party and wants to sign up as an ordinary member, along with the thousands who have joined to date. He brings important skills in coordinating our ground structures in Tshwane which will be invaluable. This is one of the strengths of our party, our commitment that residents will choose our candidates through primaries, means that any person wishing to stand will have to pass this test if they want to serve as a public representative.

He has issued his resignation letter to the DA, and has explained to me that his reasons relate to his commitment to be part of a movement that can unseat the ANC and can improve the lives of all South Africans.

With a little more than a month to go until the launch of the new party, it is indisputable that we are becoming a political party that will have the strength to unseat the ANC and build a non-racial, prosperous and secure South Africa for all its people.

As we stand, a thousand volunteers are signing up every day. I celebrate each and every new person, irrespective of their background, because they are South Africans who love their country, hate what has been done to it and want to play their part in saving South Africa.

It is with the support of such people that we will be able to accomplish our mission and provide South Africa with the first truly viable alternative to the ANC criminality and destruction of our country.

