Sanlam revamps its top team

Sanlam media statement:

The Sanlam Group Executive Committee and the Sanlam Board have recently completed a review of the group’s strategy, which includes a special focus on clients and a focus on the digital transformation of the entire business to improve the customer and intermediary experience.

The following appointments have been made to support the reviewed strategy:

Mr Jurie Strydom, currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanlam Personal Finance, has been appointed CEO of the newly established Life and Savings cluster;

Ms Kanyisa Mkhize has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanlam Corporate;

Mr Bongani Madikiza, currently the CEO of African Rainbow Life, has been appointed CEO of SA Retail Mass which comprises Sanlam Sky, Safrican and African Rainbow Life;

Mr Anton Gildenhuys, currently the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, has been appointed CEO: SA Retail Affluent;

Mr Mlondolozi Mahlangeni has been appointed Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary with effect from 14 September 2020;

Mr Karl Socikwa, currently the CEO of Sanlam Sky, has been appointed Group Executive: Market Development; and

Mr Wikus Olivier, currently the acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed Group Executive: Strategy from 01 October 2020.

Life and Savings cluster

To facilitate a better focus on specific important client segments and strong co-operation between different parts of the business in serving Sanlam’s customers, the current Sanlam Personal Finance (SPF) business cluster has been split into two business clusters: SA Retail Mass whose CEO will be Mr Bongani Madikiza and will consist of Sanlam Sky, Safrican and African Rainbow Life; and SA Retail Affluent whose CEO will be Mr Anton Gildenhuys.

In addition, Sanlam Corporate, whose CEO will be Ms Kanyisa Mkhize, will also form part of the Life and Savings cluster. Ms Mkhize will join Sanlam from Old Mutual where she headed up customer propositions. She is an Actuary with deep industry experience.

Mr Madikiza, Mr Gildenhuys and Ms Mkhize will all form part of Group Exco and will report to Mr Strydom, who will be responsible for ensuring close co-operation between the retail and corporate businesses in order to improve the offering to our clients.

A decision has been taken to combine Group Technology and Information (GTI) and SPF Information Technology into a new entity known as Sanlam Group Technology. This will act as a centre of excellence for the whole Group in the technology space. Sanlam Group Technology will report into SA Retail Affluent under Mr Gildenhuys.

These appointments are effective on 01 September 2020.

Sanlam Group Office

Mr Mlondolozi (Lotz) Mahlangeni has been appointed the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary of Sanlam Limited, taking over from Mr Gildenhuys. Mr Mahlangeni was previously the Bank Treasurer at FirstRand Bank and is an Actuary with extensive experience in the financial services industry. He will join Sanlam on 14 September 2020.

In order to drive digital transformation across the Group, a new role of Digital Technology Officer (DTO), which will report to Mr Olivier, as well as three cross-Group bodies called digital councils have been established. The three digital councils will be: Governance, Digital Initiatives and Simplification councils. The DTO and the composition of the digital councils will be communicated in due course.

As previously communicated, Ms Abigail Mukhuba is assuming the role of Group Financial Director of Sanlam from 1 October 2020 and will join the Sanlam Board and the Sanlam Group Exco from that date.

Mr Wikus Oliver will continue as acting CFO until 30 September 2020, and from 1 October 2020 will assume the role of Group Executive: Strategy. Mr Olivier will have Corporate Finance and the new DTO reporting to him.

Mr Karl Socikwa will assume the role of Group Executive: Market Development from 01 September 2020.

Commenting on the appointments, Sanlam Group CEO, Mr Paul Hanratty said: “I would like to welcome Abigail, Kanyisa and Lotz to Sanlam and wish them and the internal executive appointments of Bongani, Anton, Jurie, Wikus and Karl the best of luck in their new roles. It is a privilege to work with such a talented team of people in our Group Exco and to embark on a new strategic journey of growth together. I look forward to it.”

Ms Lizé Lambrechts (CEO: Santam), Mr Robert Roux (CEO: Sanlam Investment Group), Mr Heinie Werth (CEO: Sanlam Emerging Markets), Mr Sydney Mbhele (Group Executive: Brand) and Ms Jeanett Modise (Group HR Director) remain in their current roles.

The full Sanlam Group Exco is as follows:

Paul Hanratty (59)

Abigail Mukhuba (40) (from 1 October 2020)

Heinie Werth (57)

Lize Lambrechts (56)

Jurie Strydom (44)

Bongani Madikiza (47)

Anton Gildenhuys (45)

Kanyisa Mkhize (37)

Robert Roux (51)

Mlondolozi (Lotz) Mahlangeni (39) (from 14 September 2020)

Wikus Olivier (46)

Jeanett Modise (56)

Karl Socikwa (51)

Sydney Mbhele (45)

Retirements

Mr Temba Mvusi (65), currently an executive director, will retire in December 2020. He will assist with the handover of the Market Development role to Mr Socikwa until his retirement.

Mr Junior Ngulube (62) will retire in January 2021.

