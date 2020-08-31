Sun International loss reveals scale of Covid-19 hit; says it will recover

Sun International, a casino and hotel company, has reported a loss for this year to the end of June. Like other leisure and hospitality businesses, it was forced to shut its doors for more than three months during the Covid-19 shutdown. In its unaudited interim results, it says that it is optimistic it will recover. It is focusing on reducing its debt, reorganising the business and growing its alternate gaming business. – Editor

Unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1967/007528/06 Share code: SUI ISIN: ZAE 000097580

LEI: 378900835F180983C60 (“Sun International” or “the group”)

Unaudited interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

Introduction

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the group’s results for the six months ended 30

June 2020 with all the group’s operations in lockdown from late March 2020 to 30 June 2020. In the face

of pervasive challenges, Sun International has responded proactively to protect its business in the short

term and position the group for sustainable recovery post the Covid-19 lockdown over the long term. The

group’s ongoing efforts to manage costs, implement efficiencies and improve the customer experience were

bearing fruit prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the group achieving growth in revenue,

adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin. Debt was well under control with the benefits of

deleveraging reflecting strongly in the financial results.

The group responded quickly to the crisis, taking decisive action to protect balance sheet liquidity and

minimise the cash outflow from March through various initiatives that enabled the group to significantly

reduce costs, manage cash flow and available facilities. The short-term liquidity risk was addressed

through negotiating deferrals on our debt servicing with our lender group. On 11 August 2020, the group

announced the results of its R1.2 billion partially underwritten, renounceable rights offer. The

resumption of trading for the casinos under the current level further improves the liquidity outlook for

the group.

Once a stable business environment returns, the business will continue with its progress on deleveraging

its balance sheet, simplifying its complex group structure and growing its attractive alternate gaming

business.

F

* Sun Dreams were disclosed in terms of IFRS 5: Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued

Operations. Consequently, the Statement of Comprehensive Income of Sun International will reflect the

results of the Latam operations as a single line in the statement of comprehensive income from

discontinued operations.



Outlook

The Covid-19 pandemic will have a significant impact on the South African and Chilean economies which

will take some time to recover. With the recent resumption of trading in South Africa and the further

lifting of restrictions we expect trading levels to continue to improve.

While we do not expect that there will be a quick recovery to previous trading levels we are optimistic

that with the various costs saving and efficiency initiatives implemented and a dedicated focus on

improving the customer experience, that the group will recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and resume

delivering strong returns to shareholders.

The disposal of Sun Dreams as announced to shareholders on SENS on 21 August 2020 and the subsequent

receipt of the proceeds will significantly strengthen the group’s balance sheet and reduce interest

charges.

FURTHER INFORMATION

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the

information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any

investment decision should be based on the full announcement published on SENS on 31 August 2020, which

is available at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/sui/ye20.pdf and which is also

available on our website at http://www.suninternational.com/investors

The full announcement is available for inspection at the registered office of Sun International at no

charge during normal trading hours.

Copies of the full announcement may be requested from our Company Secretary via email at

[email protected]

31 August 2020

SPONSOR: Investec Bank Limited

http://www.suninternational.com

Date: 31-08-2020 08:00:00

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)