Hawks bust company director for R3.2m Covid-19 social relief funds fraud

From SA Government:

Hardly three weeks after receiving a complaint of Covid-19 social relief funds fraud from Mtititi community outside Malamulele, the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested a 47 year old director of a company for alleged fraud.

Between April and August 2020, the suspect who is a director of Mtititi Drop in Center allegedly claimed R3.2 million Covid-19 social relief funds from the UIF on behalf of her 242 former Malamulele based Extended Public Works Program (EPWP) workers.

It was established during the investigation that the workers contract was terminated before the country’s lock down was declared by the State President. It is further alleged that the claimed money never reached the pockets of the former workers.

The suspect will appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face fraud charges.

#sapsHQ A 47-year-old director of a company in Malamulele was arrested today for allegedly defrauding the #COVID19 UIF Social Relief Fund of over R3 million on behalf of her former Malamulele Extended Public Works Program (EPWP) employees. #FightingCorruption ML pic.twitter.com/MOp07YAnvF — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 9, 2020

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)