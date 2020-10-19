Health minister Zweli Mkhize, his wife May test positive for Covid-19

From The Presidency:

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, a safe and speedy recovery from their Covid-19 infection.

The Minister of Health announced at the weekend that he and Dr May Mkhize had tested positive and the Minister described the symptoms affecting them.

The President wishes the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and joins the Minister in calling on all South Africans to remain careful and do all we need to do to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

Strength to our Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife 🙏🇿🇦 We pray that u beat this ‼️ With love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tLN33p9ZnC — TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) October 19, 2020

Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 18, 2020

