China’s Sinovac may supply SA with 5 million Covid-19 vaccines
Sinovac May Supply South Africa With 5 Million Vaccines: Report
By Felix Njini
(Bloomberg) – Sinovac Biotech Co. may be able to supply South Africa with as many as five million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine within weeks of securing regulatory clearances, Business Day newspaper reports, citing the Chinese drug manufacturer’s local partner.
The vaccines could be delivered two to three weeks after approval is granted, Hilton Klein, chief executive officer at Numolux Group Ltd., the local partner for Sinovac, was cited by the Johannesburg-based newspaper as saying.
A shortage of doses may result in South Africa, which has the most coronavirus infections on the continent, missing a target of inoculating as many as 1.5 million people by the end of March and 40 million by the end of the year, according to the government.
