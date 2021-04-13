The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA halts rollout of J&J vaccine after US suspension
By S’thembile Cele and Paul Vecchiatto
(Bloomberg) – South Africa has halted the rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccines after health agencies in the US recommended it’s suspension, citing concerns about rare and severe blood clotting side effects.
South Africa will suspend its vaccine rollout “until the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told reporters on Tuesday. “We hope that the deliberations will only take a few days. Given the preliminary literature on hand, our scientists are confident that the FDA decision is only on a precautionary basis and we expect that this will not result in the complete withdrawal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the vaccination armament.”
“We don’t anticipate that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be halted permanently,” he said. “We believe it’s a matter that will be cleared in a matter of days.”
Read more:
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.