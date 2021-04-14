The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA faces Covid-19 vaccine delays due to ‘unreasonable terms’ from manufacturers
South Africa Accuses Vaccine Manufacturers of Unreasonable Terms
By S’thembile Cele and Paul Vecchiatto
(Bloomberg) – South Africa is facing delays to coronavirus-vaccine supplies because of “unreasonable terms” being demanded by manufacturers, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
The government has been notified by Johnson & Johnson that the company won’t sign off on the supply of 20 million doses until it receives a letter from the South African government supporting its investment in a domestic company, Mkhize told lawmakers Wednesday.
“We have been taken aback by this as there are clauses in the agreement that express this support,” he said. “I mention this to demonstrate to members some of the difficult and sometimes unreasonable terms and preconditions that we have had to navigate through.”
