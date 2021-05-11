Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala issues statement regarding his extended leave

Statement from Sbu Shabalala regarding his leave:

I would like to clarify my leave in context to the allegations made.

I have decided to take extended leave.

The last five months have been some of the most difficult of my life. After more than 15 years of the relentless work of building a JSE-listed entity, I need a little respite. Time for rest and self-care while I deal with personal battles.

I’ve had family tragedies, at a time when the business is going through its most important business lifecycle.

In the midst of this, I am now being accused of violent and uncharacteristic behaviour, in what is clearly an unrelated attack. I have been caught in the crossfire.

This has taken a toll on my well being. My instinct is to soldier on. However, those closest to me, who care for me, have advised that I take time out for self and family care. I listened. Hence my decision to take leave.

My trust in the competence and excellence of our management team made the decision somewhat easier.

The allegations against me are without merit. The best way to deal with them is through the judicial system. This is not only to clear my name of wrongdoing but to also bring those who are using my proximity to the situation to serve their own ends. This campaign is cold-hearted and must be condemned.

Taking time to regroup is an essential part of good leadership and there is never a perfect time.

I hope this clarifies my position as I will not be engaging these issues until I have resolved the dispute.

Please respect both my personal and family’s privacy as we take much needed time out.

(Visited 54 times, 54 visits today)