Covid-19 cases on the rise in SA, not third wave say officials “however we are at risk”

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s Department of Health said that while Covid-19 infections climbed 46% in the last week the country has not yet reached a “resurgence threshold.”

Cases are rising fastest in the Northern Cape and Gauteng provinces, the department said in a statement on Wednesday. While deaths rose 18% in the week the number of hospitalisations has not increased, it said.

“We have not yet hit the third wave however we are at risk,” the department said.

South Africa is the worst-affected nation on the continent by the coronavirus, with about 1.6 million infections and 55,000 deaths.

Read more:

(Visited 77 times, 77 visits today)