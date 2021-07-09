Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo dies after contracting Covid-19

By S’thembile Cele

(Bloomberg) – The mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub and largest city, has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Geoff Makhubo took office in December 2019 after the ruling party wrested control of the city from an opposition coalition. He was hospitaliSed after becoming infected with Covid-19 and he succumbed to the disease on Friday, the city said in a statement. Eunice Mgcina was named the acting mayor.

South Africa is currently in the throes of a third wave of coronavirus infections, with Johannesburg and the surrounding Gauteng province bearing the brunt of new cases.

