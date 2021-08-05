Philip Hourquebie appointed as Chair of Investec Group

Investec media statement:

As announced on 19 March 2021, Perry Crosthwaite stood down as Chair and Lord Malloch-Brown stood down as a non-executive director from the boards of Investec plc and Investec Limited (together the “Board”) following the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings, which were held today, 05 August 2021.

As announced on 22 June 2021, the Board accordingly confirms the appointment of Philip Hourquebie as Chair of the Investec Group, with effect from 05 August 2021. Further to his appointment as Chair, Philip has been appointed Chair of the DLC Nominations and Directors’ Affairs Committee, has stepped down as a member of the Investec Group Audit Committees, and has stepped down as Chair, but remains a member of the DLC Remuneration Committee.

Khumo Shuenyane, an independent non-executive director of the Investec Group, has been appointed Chair of the DLC Social and Ethics Committee, in place of Lord Malloch-Brown.

Henrietta Baldock, an independent non-executive director of the Investec Group, has been appointed as Chair of the DLC Remuneration Committee, in place of Philip Hourquebie. She has also been appointed a member of the DLC Nominations and Directors’ Affairs Committee.

David Friedland, an independent non-executive director of the Investec Group, has been appointed as a member of the Investec Group Audit Committees, in place of Philip Hourquebie.

The Board is grateful to Perry and Lord Malloch-Brown for their exemplary service, commitment and contribution to the Investec Group.

The Board also congratulates Philip on his appointment as Chair of the Investec Group.

(Visited 56 times, 56 visits today)