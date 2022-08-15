Takatso public/private consortium ready for take-off

Media statemet:

The Takatso Consortium is committed to concluding the acquisition of a 51% interest in South African Airways (SAA) from the South African government.

Takatso is working closely with the Department of Public Enterprises to ensure fulfilment of the various approvals and pre-conditions to achieving financial closure of the transaction. Additionally, the Competition Commission process is proceeding steadily, and Takatso looks forward to the conclusion of this stage of the transaction.

The Consortium shares Government’s view that the transaction will be an eminent example of a public/private partnership in one of South Africa’s most important sectors.

Takatso has an experienced and capable team ready to operate SAA as soon as all regulatory approvals have been achieved.

In conclusion, Takatso is keen to contribute to the development of the aviation sector in SA, job creation and increasing connectivity in Africa.

Read also:

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)