DA vindicated by suspension of Hlophe – Glynnis Breytenbach
MP says decision to suspend JP will help restore credibility to the Western Cape Division of the High Court
The DA welcomes the long-overdue suspension of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Earlier this year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made a finding of misconduct against Judge Hlophe and recommended that he be suspended in terms of Section 177(3) of the Constitution. This affirms the 12-year-long position of the DA that Judge Hlophe was not fit and proper to lead the Western Cape High Court.
It is regrettable that this suspension was unnecessarily delayed by President Ramaphosa, as this has resulted in Hlophe inflicting further damage to the judiciary through a variety of reckless statements, while also participating in JSC interviews for the Western Cape High Court.
The decision to suspend Hlophe will help restore credibility to the Western Cape Division of the High Court.
The DA calls on Parliament to proceed without further delay to institute removal proceedings under Section 177(1)(b).
Issued by Glynnis Breytenbach, DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, DA, 14 December 2022
