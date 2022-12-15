Ramaphosa rival Mkhize calls for step-aside rule review before vote

By S’thembile Cele

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rival in the race to head the nation’s governing party called for the review of a rule that compels members to relinquish their leadership positions if they’re found to have brought the organization into disrepute.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will compete with Ramaphosa to lead the African National Congress at a five-yearly elective conference that begins on Friday. Both men have been embroiled in scandals that have been scrutinized by the party’s integrity commission, whose findings will be delivered at the five-day gathering. Ramaphosa’s critics argue that the so-called step-aside rule has been used selectively to neutralize his detractors. The party used the measure to suspend officials including ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule — one such adversary.

The integrity body also recommended Mkhize step aside last year after he was implicated in a tender scandal. He resigned as health minister in August 2021, while denying any wrongdoing, but remains a member of the ANC’s executive body.

“We are all complaining about this step-aside thing,” Mkhize, 66, told a rally of supporters in Soweto near Johannesburg on Dec. 12. “You establish a rule that you can use to deal with some, while protecting others. That is a rule that is not ok.”

