Results of the Municipal By-elections held on 19 July 2023

During the by-elections contested on 19 July 2023 in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Western Cape provinces, the African National Congress (ANC) retained six (6) seats and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) retained a seat and won a new seat. The Democratic Alliance (DA) won two seats and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) also won a seat.

The new ANC councillors are:

Ntombovuyo Monica Sebatana, in ward 05 Senqu Municipality – EC142, Eastern Cape . The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 70,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 69,96% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 37,85%.

. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 70,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 69,96% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 37,85%. Siza Clement Sehloho, in Ward 07 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 54,34% of the total votes cast, compared to 74,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 33,62%.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 54,34% of the total votes cast, compared to 74,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 33,62%. Dikololo Elias Matsephe, in Ward 29 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 56,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 73,05% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 40,93%.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 56,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 73,05% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 40,93%. Mohanuwa Julia Lekhwele, in Ward 49 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State . The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 41,41% of the total votes cast, compared to 58,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 42,86%.

. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 41,41% of the total votes cast, compared to 58,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 42,86%. Thabo Nicholus Monare, in Ward 50 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State . The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 63,60% of the total votes cast, compared to 64,52% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,56%.

. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 63,60% of the total votes cast, compared to 64,52% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,56%. Keogile Peter Ntshabele, in Ward 11 Rustenburg Municipality – NW373, North West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 61,71% of the total votes cast, compared to 60,48% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 33,71%.

The new IFP councillors are:

Celinhlanhla Nkululeko Mbambo, in Ward 02 Nkandla Municipality – KZN286, KwaZulu-Natal . The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 77,39% of the total votes cast compared to 65,50% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,58%.

. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 77,39% of the total votes cast compared to 65,50% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,58%. Swelihle Siyanda Masuku, in Ward 06 Mthonjaneni Municipality – KZN285, KwaZulu-Natal. The party won a seat previously held by the ANC after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 62,51% of the total votes cast, compared to 45,32% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 57,87%.

The new DA councillors are:

Theresa Jeyi, in Ward 16 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 46,05% of the total votes cast, compared to 38,80% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 44,06%.

The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 46,05% of the total votes cast, compared to 38,80% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 44,06%. Marchell Elton Frederick Kleynhans, in Ward 27 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 35,85% of the total votes cast, compared to 36,20% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,60%.

The new PA councillor is:

Christo Alexander, in Ward 20 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 25,82% of the total votes cast, compared to 26,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 57,98%.

20 July 2023

