The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
IEC Press Release: Results of Municipal By-elections held on 19 July 2023
MEDIA RELEASE
Results of the Municipal By-elections held on 19 July 2023
During the by-elections contested on 19 July 2023 in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Western Cape provinces, the African National Congress (ANC) retained six (6) seats and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) retained a seat and won a new seat. The Democratic Alliance (DA) won two seats and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) also won a seat.
The new ANC councillors are:
- Ntombovuyo Monica Sebatana, in ward 05 Senqu Municipality – EC142, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 70,08% of the total votes cast, compared to 69,96% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 37,85%.
- Siza Clement Sehloho, in Ward 07 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 54,34% of the total votes cast, compared to 74,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 33,62%.
- Dikololo Elias Matsephe, in Ward 29 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 56,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 73,05% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 40,93%.
- Mohanuwa Julia Lekhwele, in Ward 49 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 41,41% of the total votes cast, compared to 58,97% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 42,86%.
- Thabo Nicholus Monare, in Ward 50 Mangaung Municipality – MAN, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 63,60% of the total votes cast, compared to 64,52% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,56%.
- Keogile Peter Ntshabele, in Ward 11 Rustenburg Municipality – NW373, North West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 61,71% of the total votes cast, compared to 60,48% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 33,71%.
The new IFP councillors are:
- Celinhlanhla Nkululeko Mbambo, in Ward 02 Nkandla Municipality – KZN286, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 77,39% of the total votes cast compared to 65,50% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,58%.
- Swelihle Siyanda Masuku, in Ward 06 Mthonjaneni Municipality – KZN285, KwaZulu-Natal. The party won a seat previously held by the ANC after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 62,51% of the total votes cast, compared to 45,32% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 57,87%.
The new DA councillors are:
- Theresa Jeyi, in Ward 16 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 46,05% of the total votes cast, compared to 38,80% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 44,06%.
- Marchell Elton Frederick Kleynhans, in Ward 27 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 35,85% of the total votes cast, compared to 36,20% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,60%.
The new PA councillor is:
Christo Alexander, in Ward 20 George Municipality – WC044, Western Cape. The party won a seat previously held by the GOOD party after the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 25,82% of the total votes cast, compared to 26,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 57,98%.
ISSUED BY THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION
Ensuring free, fair and credible elections
20 July 2023
Read also:
- Hlabisa: ANC food parcel bribery behind shock IFP by-election reverse
- Mashaba passes the leadership test – Dr Albert Wort, Leadership Diagnostician
- PA’s Cilliers on Joburg by-election win, thrashing ANC, sending message to DA
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.