BizNews Briefing: Zille on Tshwane; Bateman on Lesufi; Afrimat; Peter Armitage; BHI Ponzi

This episode of the BizNews Briefing features DA Federal Chair Helen Zille on the mayoral switch in Tshwane; Barry Bateman of the Afriforum Private Prosecution unit on alleged corruption facilitator, ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi; Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden on the perfect storm that hammered profits in the half year to end August; Anchor Capital founder Peter Armitage on why he’s not worried about Afrimat – and those among the SA Inc shares who could benefit most by the better national mood; plus Asime Nyide’s cameo on the BHI Ponzi. The BizNews Briefing is hosted by Alec Hogg.

