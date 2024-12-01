Right of Reply – Webber Wentzel: We were NOT on side of ‘Protagonists’ in DD Campus affair 

After criticism in a recent BizNews interview, Webber Wentzel clarified its role in the Dimension Data case, stating it acted solely for Identity Fund Management, owned by Sonja De Bruyn, and had no ties to the former executives implicated. The firm emphasized it sought transparency and Judge Denise Fisher upheld its factual position. BizNews has since updated its coverage, with Rob Hersov apologizing for any unintended misrepresentation.

From Webber Wentzel: BizNews published an interview on 27 November with Rob Hersov about the judgment in favour of Dimension Data against its former executives.

“In that interview, Rob criticised Webber Wentzel’s role in the case. Webber Wentzel has clarified that it did not act for the former Dimension Data executives and had no knowledge of their involvement in the transaction. Webber Wentzel remained on brief in the litigation for the black empowerment entity, Identity Fund Management, owned by Sonja De Bruyn. Identity Fund Management filed an affidavit stating that it had no knowledge of the involvement of the former executives. It also stated that it made repeated requests for information about the identity of the ultimate investors. Judge Denise Fisher accepted this factual position.”

BizNews has removed references to Webber Wentzel in the interview. Rob Hersov said “Webber Wentzel and Sonja De Bruyn were in the right and if I insinuated anything otherwise, I apologise”.

