Tax investigators to crack down on fraud, evasion to boost revenue – SA Treasury

By Fadia Salie

South Africa will miss its tax target for this year by over R300 billion as Covid-19 continues to wreaks havoc with the economy, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said today in his Supplementary Budget speech necessitated by the pandemic.

He said SA was already R35.3bn behind on its 2020/21 target, with gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21 hitting R142bn. This is compared with the initial forecast of R177.3bn for the same period.

Due to the Covid-19 impact, Mboweni revised downward gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year to R1.12 trillion from R1.43 trillion.

He tabled two tax bills – Disaster Management Tax Relief Bill and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Bill – for parliament’s approval as SA’s response package for Covid‐19.

Without elaborating, he said tax measures of R40bn over the next four years will be required and details will be announced in the 2021 Budget.

In the supplementary budget review, the Treasury said it is hoping improved economic growth will lead to an increase in tax collection. It also points to a crackdown on tax evasion as a strategy to bolster the state’s coffers and indicates that tax hikes are likely when the February 2021 budget is unveiled.

“Following five years of large tax increases, the 2020 Budget did not propose new tax measures. Given the extent of fiscal consolidation now required, however, both expenditure reductions and tax increases are necessary to stabilise debt,” it said.

The active scenario assumes tax increases of R5 billion in 2021/22, R10 billion in 2022/23, R10 billion in 2023/24 and R15 billion in 2024/25, it noted.

“The 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement will revisit these projections, and the Minister of Finance will announce tax policy proposals in the February 2021 Budget. As growth recovers, so will tax receipts.

“Corporate income taxes are highly volatile during and after economic shocks, with sharp contractions as lower profits and assessed losses reduce tax payments over several years, followed by a rebound as profits become taxable. As employment and salaries normalise, personal income taxes should be augmented by higher effective tax rates, while recovering consumer demand and investment will bolster VAT and import duties,” said the Treasury document.

South Africa’s tax revenues are expected to rise. “In the current year, tax revenue as a proportion of GDP falls sharply. After 2020/21, tax revenue as a proportion of GDP is expected to follow a similar trajectory to that experienced after the global financial crisis. Additional tax measures, alongside economic recovery, will increase the tax-to-GDP ratio.”

South African Revenue Service investigators say they will focus on the following to extract additional revenue:

International taxes, particularly aggressive tax planning using transfer pricing;

Syndicated fraud related to VAT refunds and import valuations;

Expanding the use of third-party data to find non-compliant taxpayers;

Improving the collection of debt due to the fiscus; and

Ensuring that outstanding taxpayer returns are filed and liabilities paid.

