How Valenture Institute is prepping students for a global working world

If you are a parent, there’s a good chance you’d like to give your child the best possible education. Thanks to Valenture Institute, the range of available options just got a little bigger. Valenture Institute is a disruptive, online high school founded by Robert Paddock, who has been involved in online education for over 14 years. He joined BizNews, along with Valenture faculty lead Sarah Elphick, to explain exactly how the digital age has transformed education. The webinar was sponsored by Valenture Institute. – Claire Badenhorst

What is Valenture Institute?

Launched in 2019, it is a global private online high school offering a British curriculum recognised by the world’s leading universities, including Yale, Harvard, and Oxford. Students experience a highly engaging, inclusive, and rich learning environment that is supported by highly-qualified teachers, mentors, and boutique tech-enabled campuses. In South Africa, students can choose between studying online-only, or attending one of the campuses located in Dunkeld, Joburg, and Newlands, Cape Town.

Virtual learning is combined with in-person support, and students can collaborate with peers in person while studying in live online classes alongside global classmates.

What qualifications are offered?

Internationally-recognised high school qualifications, from Grade 8 to Grade 13. Students complete junior high, international GCSE, AS-Levels, and A-Levels.

What makes Valenture unique?

Firstly, we follow the ‘flipped classroom’ approach, so learners are exposed to carefully structured content before each class. Then we have rigorous conversations and engagement about the content, instead of our teachers just delivering the information.

Secondly, students’ socio-emotional needs are supported by mentors. These trained psychologists or councillors help students deal with issues like stress management and anxiety.

Thirdly, our students learn how to work with people, digitally, from different cultures around the world. This will better prepare them for the working world.

Would this style of education work for subjects like Maths, Science and Accounting?

Absolutely. We focus on developing critical thinking skills and critical engagement with these concepts.

How do you do practical experiments?

Upon enrolment, students receive welcome packs which include science kits. Lessons are also structured so that learners can use items they have at home if necessary. In future, we plan to have virtual science practical lessons as well.

Can students make meaningful connections?

Without a doubt. We have seen students connecting online, forging friendships, and later meeting in person. It is no different to a brick-and-mortar school. Students can work in teams and are encouraged to bring their unique personalities to the class.

How do you accommodate different learning styles?

We collect extensive data which quickly shows us which students need more support in certain areas. We then work closely with those students to set personal goals, with guidance along the way and weekly check-ins to monitor their progress.

To learn more about Valenture Institute and what it offers, click here. For the full webinar with Robert Paddock and Sarah Elphick, see below:https://www.valentureinstitute.com/

