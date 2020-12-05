The Queen’s Gambit; a Sicilian masterstroke

Local data is sketchy, but in 2017 it was found that core creative industries contributed R155bn to South African GDP, around 2.24% of the total pie.

But does the creative influence on the economy go much deeper?

Take Netflix’s recent phenomenon The Queen’s Gambit, which hit 62 million households in its first 28 days, second to lockdown favourite Tiger King – which reached 64 million, and still counting.

The graphic below shows the knock-on sales effect of Gambit’s content. Walter Tevin’s 1983 novel found a second life and interest in the game of chess spiked.

It’s well worth the watch and, while I haven’t taken up chess, it might tempt you.

Best of the week

Most heard:

Most read:

Most watched:

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)