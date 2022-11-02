Join the Conversation: Climate change hitting Africa where it hurts most

Script 2 : South Africa and Climate Change Presenter: Zakhiti Location: Production House: 42nd Street Films Director: Robert Haynes Executive Producer: Bronwyn Nielsen Executive Producer: Janine Gertzen Production Manager: Esther Mametloa Producer: Riaan Janeke Camera: Nathan Foster edit Robyn Gross graphics Dominic Kennedy

World map pull focus on South Africa Voiceover Climate change is negatively impacting the world, with the African continent and South Africa particularly vulnerable.

Zakithi piece to camera Zakithi piece to camera By 2050 It’ s estimated that there will be over 200 million climate refugees. In particular, climate change will severely impact South Africa’s future prosperity through higher water demand amidst increased water scarcity, increased risk of flooding, loss of arable land, leading to food insecurity, increasing inequality and public health risk and irreversible loss of Ecosystems and Biodiversity. South Africa’s ecosystems are among the most at risk in the world

Visuals Footage of KZN floods and devastation Voiceover We need look no further than the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods which have put South Africa’s vulnerability to extreme weather events front and centre. It’s a vicious cycle and we have witnessed firsthand how floods can devastate all aspects of a society.

Graphic Coal plants smoke into atmosphere (dirty) Stock footage Europe renewable energy (clean) Voiceover Over and above the negative direct impact that climate change is having on our environment. The reliance on coal to power the country’s energy system, poses an additional, quantifiable risk to South Africa’s future economic stability. Our biggest trading partners are moving to low carbon economies and they will be imposing cross border carbon taxes on their imports from as early as 2023 which could make many of our exports uncompetitive. The stark reality is that Cross border carbon taxes threaten 50% of our export value, which equates to 15% of GDP and threatens 1m jobs. Decarbonising our economy to retain our export markets and related jobs is clearly another extremely important imperative.