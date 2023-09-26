South Africa’s wind power surge: 34 wind farms generate over 3,400MW (with more on the horizon!)

by

South Africa boasts 34 operational wind farms, predominantly owned by Independent Power Producers (IPPs), contributing over 3,400MW to the country’s electricity grid. The most substantial wind power facility comprises Khobab and Loeriesfontein 2 farms, featuring 122 turbines with a maximum capacity of around 283MW. These wind farms are primarily concentrated in the Cape provinces due to their favourable wind conditions and ability to supply electricity during peak demand hours. Despite their intermittent efficiency (typically 30-45% of capacity), wind farms play a vital role in diversifying South Africa’s energy mix. However, the country faces transmission capacity challenges in these regions, necessitating significant investments to accommodate more renewable power sources in the future, with several new wind farm projects in the pipeline.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

All 34 wind farms providing power to South Africa

By Hanno Labuschagne

There are currently 34 operational wind farms adding a combined capacity of more than 3,400MW to South Africa’s electricity grid, according to the Department of Energy’s IPP Projects website and official Eskom data.

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) own all but one of these facilities. These IPPs, in turn, sell their electricity to Eskom.

The only Eskom-owned wind power station is the Sere Wind Farm near Vredendal in the Western Cape, which contributes roughly 105MW.

Wind farms consist of numerous turbines with three large blades turned by wind.

Read more: “President” Trump will want his pound of flesh from SA… Tough renegotiations of AGOA likely

The turbines are connected to a drive shaft which turns an electric generator to produce electricity.

Each wind farm can have tens or even hundreds of turbines with outputs typically around 2–3 MW each.

The biggest wind power facility in the country is actually two adjacent farms — Khobab and Loeriesfontein 2 in the Northern Cape.

These two farms have 122 Siemens SWT-2.3-108 turbines between them, providing a maximum generating capacity of roughly 283MW.

The turbines on these farms stand 152 metres tall when measured from the ground to the tip of their blades at the highest rotation point.

There are several other large wind farms in South Africa with capacities between 135MW and 140MW.

According to Eskom’s data, the combined capacity of the wind farms connected to its grid is 3,443MW, while the Department of Energy’s list shows it being closer to 3,309MW.

The discrepancy might be due to additional capacity coming online at some wind farms that were not updated on the department’s database.

Assuming the combined capacity is 3,443MW, and each turbine contributes roughly 2–3MW, there could be anywhere between 1,148 and 1,722 turbines in the country.

Khobab 2
Wind turbine under construction at Khobab Wind Farm.

Concentrated in the Cape

All wind farms providing power to Eskom’s grid are located in the Cape provinces, which are generally more windy than other locations in the country.

The Northern Cape’s dry and sunny weather also makes it attractive for solar power stations.

Wind farms have one major advantage over solar power — they can provide power at night, including during the evening peak electricity demand periods that put a strain on Eskom’s coal fleet.

Read more: GG introduces us to the iKoffie man, award-winning ’Kasipreneur Lebohang Nyandeni

For large-scale installations, wind power also works out to be more cost-effective than big solar farms. The latter is ideal for smaller installations closer to the targeted customer — like on a rooftop.

According to EDF Energy, wind farms operate at an average efficiency between 30–45% of their nameplate capacity.

However, they can contribute much more than this at certain times, as shown in Eskom’s publicly available renewable generation data portal.

The highest amount of wind power contributed during 2023 was 3,102.2MW, roughly 90% of the total installed capacity.

Wind farm in the Western Cape

Unfortunately, the high concentration of renewable power stations in the Cape provinces has led to Eskom running out of transmission capacity in this part of the country.

In 2022, not a single additional megawatt of wind capacity was added to the grid due to this limitation.

Eskom desperately needs to expand its transmission network — which it estimates will cost R210 billion — to enable more approved renewable IPPs to eventually connect to the national power grid.

Read more: Tensions flare between Eskom board and Pravin Gordhan over CEO search

It is hoped that spinning off Eskom’s transmission division into a separate company will help unlock the necessary investment to make this possible.

According to the energy department’s IPP database, seven additional wind farms are currently under construction in the Cape provinces, which will provide a further 780MW of capacity.

Another six wind farm projects are yet to reach financial close. If they succeed, they will add another 824MW once operational.

The table below summarises the locations and capacities of all of South Africa’s wind farms providing power to the national grid.

Wind farms in South Africa
NameLocation/Nearest TownProvinceMaximum output
Amakhala EmoyeniBedfordEastern Cape131.05MW
Aurora Wind PowerVredenburgWestern Cape90.82MW
Chaba Wind FarmKomgaEastern Cape21MW
Cookhouse Wind FarmCookhouseEastern Cape135.8MW
Copperton WindfarmCoppertonNorthern Cape102MW
Dassieklip Wind Energy FacilityCaledonWestern Cape27MW
Dorper Wind FarmMoltenoEastern Cape97.53MW
Excelsior Wind Energy FacilitySwellendamWestern Cape31.9MW
Garob Wind FarmCoppertonNorthern Cape135.93MW
Golden Valley WindCookhouseEastern Cape117.72MW
Gouda Wind ProjectGoudaWestern Cape135.5MW
Grassridge Wind FarmCoegaEastern Cape59.8MW
Jeffreys Bay Wind FarmJeffreys BayEastern Cape135.11MW
Kangnas Wind FarmSpringbokNorthern Cape136.7MW
Khobab Wind FarmLoeriesfonteinNorthern Cape137.74MW
Kouga Wind FarmHumansdorpEastern Cape77.7MW
Loeriesfontein 2 Wind FarmLoeriesfonteinNorthern Cape138.23MW
Longyuan Mulilo De Aar Maanhaarberg Wind Energy FacilityDe AarNorthern Cape96.48MW
Longyuan Mulilo Green Energy De Aar 2 North Wind Energy FacilityDe AarNorthern Cape138.96MW
Metrowind Van Stadens Wind FarmPort ElizabethEastern Cape27MW
Nobelsfontein Phase 1Victoria WestNorthern Cape73.8MW
Nojoli Wind FarmCookhouseEastern Cape86.6MW
Noupoort Wind FarmNoupoortNorthern Cape79.05MW
Nxuba Wind FarmCookhouseEastern Cape138.9MW
Oyster Bay Wind FarmHumansdorpEastern Cape140MW
Perdekraal East Wind FarmTouwsrivierWestern Cape107.76MW
Red Cap – Gibson BayHumansdorpEastern Cape108.25MW
Roggeveld Wind FarmSutherlandNorthern Cape140MW
Sere Wind FarmVredendalWestern Cape105.8MW
The Karusa Wind FarmSutherlandNorthern Cape139.8MW
Tsitsikamma Community Wind FarmClarksonEastern Cape93.68MW
Umoya Energy Wind FarmHopefieldWestern Cape65.4MW
Waainek Wind FarmGrahamstownEastern Cape23.28MW
Wesley-CiskeiHamburgEastern Cape32.7MW
Total installed wind capacity (based on IPP website)3,308.99MW
Total installed wind capacity (based on Eskom data portal)3,442.6MW

Read also:

This article was first published on MyBroadBand and was republished with permission

Visited 125 times, 125 visit(s) today

BizNews