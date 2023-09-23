If Donald Trump returns to the White House for another stint of President of the US, he may want to renegotiate the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). And those could be tough negotiations because Trump would want his pound of flesh. So says Dr Edward Mienie, the Executive Director of the Strategic Studies Programme & Partnerships and Professor of Strategic & Security Studies at the University of North Georgia in Atlanta. Dr Mienie, a former diplomat for both the National Party (NP) and the African National Congress (ANC) governments, speaks to BizNews as speculation mounts across the world that Trump could pull of another “unthinkable” political victory that would bring about significant shifts in US foreign policy. He says Trump is by far the most popular of the contenders of the Republican Party, and that Democratic Party President Joe Biden is lagging behind. “If he (Trump) wins all of these court cases, or if they fall by the wayside, I’m predicting that it’s very likely that he’ll move into the White House. And it’ll be quite a story…” – Chris Steyn

