Black Friday 2023 brings a power-packed solution to South Africans battling load-shedding. Energy products, including solar panels and batteries, witness unprecedented price drops due to oversupply. Tech retailers and global players like Anker and EcoFlow join the fray, presenting a golden opportunity for consumers. MyBroadband uncovers major discounts on portable power stations, tailored for load-shedding endurance. With battery capacities ranging from 200Wh to 2,000Wh, prices starting at R2,000, Black Friday unveils a range of affordable options for uninterrupted power in homes and offices.

Big Black Friday deals for beating load-shedding

By MyBroadband Staff Writer

Black Friday 2023 has seen numerous energy products get substantial price cuts, which is good news for South African households and offices looking to combat load-shedding.

In the past few years, many local retailers — particularly those in tech — have expanded their catalogues to include backup power systems.

Several new international energy players — like Anker and EcoFlow — have also entered the market, pouncing at an opportunity to bump up their sales and have South Africans enjoy their offerings.

The prices of solar panels, inverters, and batteries have plummeted to record lows in 2023 due to oversupply in the global market and slowing demand from budget-constrained consumers.

Many suppliers are eager to clear their older inventory — and Black Friday presents an excellent opportunity to do just that.

Power stations heavily discounted in 2023

MyBroadband found several major retailers offering deep discounts on backup power products for Black Friday 2023, particularly portable power stations with lithium-ion batteries.

Originally primarily aimed at campers who often venture into areas without electricity, these systems are also ideal for powering a handful of appliances through two or four hours of load-shedding.

The battery capacities of portable power stations typically vary between 200Wh and 2,000Wh — with prices starting around R2,000 to R3,000 and going well over R50,000.

A middle-of-the-road option with 500Wh to 700Wh should be sufficient for carrying most households through load-shedding with their TVs, laptops, routers, lights, and fans powered for several hours.

Several solar companies have also reduced the monthly prices of their systems for those seeking bigger, more permanent solutions.

MyBroadband has collected some of the best deals on load-shedding products available for Black Friday 2023 and summarised them below.

We highlighted a specific product where retailers already had deals available, so it is advisable to check their larger catalogue for items that best serve your needs.

Takealot: Lalela 600W/720Wh Inverter Trolley — R7,599

EcoFlow: River Pro with Extra Battery — R15,999

First Shop: Mecer 1kW/1,280Wh Inverter Trolley — R12,299

Syntech: UGreen PowerRoam 1,200W/1,024Wh Portable Power Station— R13,999

Technomobi: Rizzen Ultra 700W/720Wh Portable Power Station — R6,999

Leroy Merlin: 2kW Petrol Inverter Generator — R6,999

Camp & Climb: Portable power stations — Click here for deals

Geewiz: Various backup and solar products — Click here for deals

Game: Magneto 1,200W/999Wh Portable Power Station — R9,999

Wetility: Pace Mini bundle rental (2.5kWp panels, 4.6kW inverter, 5kWh storage) — R1,699 per month

Bluetti: EB70 1,000W/716Wh Portable Power Station — R8,989

Hohm Energy: Solar financing deal — 1 month free per year

Bob Shop — Various backup and solar products — Click here for deals

This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission.

