Your path to affordable solar power: GoSolr vs Solar Ownership

While solar ownership might seem like a solid investment, there’s a game-changing alternative in the form of solar subscription plans. Let’s explore the undeniable benefits of choosing a GoSolr subscription over outright ownership, backed by financial data and real-world examples.

Why solar subscription trumps solar ownership

In the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy, GoSolr offers a ground-breaking approach that challenges the conventional wisdom of solar ownership. Solar ownership involves a significant upfront investment, often running into thousands of Rands. However, the GoSolr subscription model, with plans from just R1399, provides a customer-first approach and risk-free alternative that offers the ultimate freedom to upgrade or cancel your subscription as needed.

The financial reality: Ownership vs. subscription

To understand the true difference, let’s break down the financial aspects. Owning a large solar system can set you back R200,000 or more, and while it may yield long-term benefits, it comes with immediate financial burdens. This investment represents an opportunity cost, as the capital could be used elsewhere, potentially earning a return or avoiding interest expenses associated with debt.

On the other hand, a GoSolr subscription eliminates the hefty upfront cost. By paying a fraction of the price monthly, you can access the benefits of solar energy without depleting your savings or incurring debt. When you do the math, the value proposition becomes clear: financial prudence is on the side of solar subscriptions.

Quoting the experts

Industry experts echo the advantages of solar subscriptions. According to Andrew Middleton, GoSolr CEO, “Solar subscriptions provide an accessible path to more affordable energy without the financial hurdles of ownership. It’s a game-changer for individuals and businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy costs. Subscriptions enable a much larger segment of households to participate in the solution and reduce climate change’s impacts and save on energy costs.”

Stability and numbers

Let’s put it into perspective with a simple example. Imagine you decide to invest R200,000 in a solar system for your home. Assuming a 10% opportunity cost, that investment translates to an annual cost of R20,000 before compounding. Over five years, you’d have potentially foregone R122,102 in compound returns or paid an equivalent amount in interest if the funds were acquired through debt.

The power of freedom and support

GoSolr’s subscription model offers more than just financial benefits. It provides a hassle-free, predictable path to solar energy from sign-up. With installation in under two weeks, this starkly contrasts the time required for a bank-approved loan, which can take significantly longer.

The GoSolr subscription plans are incentivised for long-term customer relationships that ensure you are happy with our products and the ongoing service you receive. GoSolr supports you before your installation, during your installation, as well as long afterwards based on a long-term relationship incentive. This contrasts to an outright solar system where the installer incentive is for the largest system possible regardless of your needs and based on a single once-off transaction without further contact.

GoSolr guarantees a hassle-free annual maintenance agreement to clean, test and optimise your system. Even beyond the warranty period, we will replace your battery free of charge should it fail, which, if owned outright, can well exceed R25,000.

If you’re still in doubt, our 24/7 expert support and remote system management ensure further peace of mind with the added perk of supporting sustainability.

Your partner in innovation

By choosing GoSolr, you opt for a partner that evolves with you. We’re committed to providing you with the latest product and technical innovations that adapt to your changing needs compared to the old-fashioned ownership-based system where you get only what you’ve paid for then and there.

Conclusion: The smart choice for solar energy

The choice between solar subscription and ownership becomes clear in a world where sustainability and financial prudence go hand in hand. GoSolr has redefined the game with a subscription model that unlocks the benefits of solar energy without the burdens of ownership. Don’t let the sun set on this opportunity – make the smart choice with GoSolr today!

