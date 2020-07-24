MAILBOX: Alcohol and cigarettes. Here’s the smart way forward, Cyril – Rob Opie

BizNews welcomes a diversity of opinions. In this article, coach and strategist Rob Opie picks up on the thorny issue of the booze and cigarette bans. He has a compelling idea for President Cyril Ramaphosa – remove the prohibitions on alcohol and tobacco sales, but increase tax on these “sin” purchases to help pay for healthcare. – Editor

A suggestion: Alcohol and Cigarettes: The smart way forward for Cyril.

By Rob Opie*

President Cyril Ramaphosa is caught between and rock and a hard place in his decision to continue the ban on alcohol and cigarettes.

Instead of listening to all the counter arguments – and wasting time in court battles – our President should be looking for a win – win by asking the right question.

What is the smart thing to be doing right now?

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is under severe pressure with hospital beds.

Well, build more field beds – and do it fast by providing more urgent funding – and more labour.

Do this by unbanning booze & cigs, BUT at the same time imposing an additional temporary SPECIAL COVID TAX on both – to raise the extra funding needed.

Take this money to invest in more infrastructure – more field beds – and more jobs.

Remember how the 2010 Soccer World Cup pulled us through the 2008 financial crisis.

Our country must be losing millions in tax revenues from those who choose to smoke and drink.

Let them help fund our health efforts.

A temporary triple tax – VAT, SIN & COVID – will go a long way to stamping out most of the abuse of alcohol – and the government will immediately acquire the much needed funds for Minister Mkhize’s health efforts.

In addition, the increasing problem of a burgeoning criminal ‘black market’ will also be dealt a severe blow.

And importantly for all of us Mr President, you will be able to further build the respect which you deserve – not lose respect – as we are beginning to see the waning eyes of many desperate South Africans, who just want their jobs back and to be able to feed their families.

It’s a WIN – WIN scenario.

It’s the smart thing to do Mr President.

Right now our country needs more consistency, more certainty, more compromise, more unity, more hope – not rule.

A nation turns its hoping eyes to you.

Thank you Cyril.

Rob Opie is a brand strategist, keynote speaker, author, performance coach to business and sports teams – and life coach to those on a journey to self-actualisation. His game- changing The Game Plan Method, is helping both teams and individuals throughout South Africa to achieve their own greatest potential. For more on his talks, books & online coaching please visit www.thegameplan.co.za.

