Flash Briefing: SA heads for financial crisis; Denel, Land Bank need funds; gold miners; Covid-19

SA is on path to financial crisis – finance minister. South Africa is heading for a budget crisis by the 2024/25 fiscal year unless it addresses a widening gap between revenue and expenditure, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned.

At an emergency budget in June in response to the coronavirus crisis, Mboweni likened the country’s rising debt levels to a hippopotamus “eating our children’s inheritance”.

“A fiscal crisis is on its way by 2024/25 if we do not take serious measures to close the mouth of the hippopotamus,” Mboweni said in comments posted on the National Treasury’s Twitter account on Friday, reports Reuters. He is set to present an updated plan to fix the economy to Parliament on 21 October.

Africa’s most advanced economy was in recession before Covid-19 ravaged its economy, with the government’s strict lockdown imposed late in March putting major strain on businesses and households.

The lockdown dragged growth to its worst contraction ever in the second quarter and cost the economy over 2 million jobs, says Reuters.

“Estimates are that revenue for the year is going to contract by about R302bn ($18.4bn) and yet the pressure on the expenditure side is growing,” Mboweni added.

“If we head towards a fiscal crisis, then we have a sovereign crisis, and then a banking crisis. We can no longer live beyond our means,” he has warned.