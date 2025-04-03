BNC#7: Drakensberg Boys Choir mini-concert – A dazzling musical interlude

Experience the magic of the world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir. The choir delivered a breathtaking performance at the seventh BizNews Conference (BNC#7) in Hermanus. Conducted by the school’s Artistic Director, Vaughan van Zyl – who is also an old boy of the prestigious school – this special mini-concert took place during a short break between sessions on the final day of the conference (13 March 2025). Their powerful harmonies and dynamic energy provided an unforgettable musical interlude, leaving the audience spellbound. Don’t miss this spectacular moment from BNC#7!

Watch here

